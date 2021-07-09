UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Drops -3.46% in a week: What’s Hurting the Stock?

For UBS Group AG (UBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.53% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.1. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2.27% for stock’s latest value.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.4%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.97% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 878 institutions for UBS Group AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Norges Bank Investment Management is the top institutional holder at UBS for having 171.14 Million shares of worth $2.42 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 131.49 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.04 Billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 74678142 shares of worth $1.16 Billion or 1.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 45.37 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $652.89 Million in the company or a holder of 1.18% of company’s stock.