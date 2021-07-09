The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Up Almost 0.43% in 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) saw 3,605,379 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.2. Company’s recent per share price level of $176.93 trading at $4.13 or 2.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $322.14 Billion. That most recent trading price of DIS’s stock is at a discount of -14.75% from its 52-week high price of $203.02 and is indicating a premium of 35.92% from its 52-week low price of $113.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Walt Disney Company (DIS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.57 in the current quarter.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.39%, in the last five days DIS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $178.36 price level, adding 0.88% to its value on the day. The Walt Disney Company’s shares saw a change of -2.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.26% in past 5-day. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) showed a performance of 0.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.98 Million shares which calculate 2.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $206.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.91% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $147 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $230. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +29.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.92% for stock’s latest value.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Walt Disney Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -3.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.88% while that of industry is 20.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 612.5% in the current quarter and calculating 440% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.81 Billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.14 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -125.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 51.7%