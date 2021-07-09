The Original BARK Company (NYSE:BARK) Stock Fell -35.99% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, The Original BARK Company (NYSE:BARK) saw 2,459,195 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.32 trading at $0.15 or 1.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.55 Billion. That closing price of BARK’s stock is at a discount of -109.66% from its 52-week high price of $19.54 and is indicating a premium of 5.36% from its 52-week low price of $8.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Original BARK Company (BARK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

The Original BARK Company (NYSE:BARK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.64%, in the last five days BARK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $10.88- price level, adding 14.34% to its value on the day. The Original BARK Company’s shares saw a change of -35.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.88% in past 5-day. The Original BARK Company (NYSE:BARK) showed a performance of -15.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.94 Million shares which calculate 2.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +71.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 50.21% for stock’s current value.

The Original BARK Company (BARK) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $116.81 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $120.25 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -240.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%