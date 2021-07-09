Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Down Almost -2.8% in 1 Month, But Long Term Looking Good

In last trading session, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw 1,476,147 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.12 trading at -$0.08 or -2.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $269.75 Million. That closing price of SNCR’s stock is at a discount of -111.22% from its 52-week high price of $6.59 and is indicating a premium of 24.68% from its 52-week low price of $2.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.5%, in the last five days SNCR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $3.67-1 price level, adding 14.99% to its value on the day. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.09% in past 5-day. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) showed a performance of -2.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.84 Million shares which calculate 4.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 131.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +188.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 68.27% for stock’s current value.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -28.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4900% while that of industry is 2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -225% in the current quarter and calculating -150% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -4.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $66.67 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $70.9 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $76.53 Million and $68.64 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -12.9% while estimating it to be 3.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 119 institutions for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SNCR for having 3.18 Million shares of worth $11.35 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 2.13 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.61 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1190103 shares of worth $4.25 Million or 2.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 876.78 Thousand shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.55 Million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.