Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) 0.38% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $324.1?

In recent trading session, Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw 2,776,976 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $323.82 trading at $126.1 or 63.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.93 Billion. That most recent trading price of STMP’s stock is at a discount of -0.4% from its 52-week high price of $325.13 and is indicating a premium of 50.83% from its 52-week low price of $159.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 144.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 200.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Stamps.com Inc. (STMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.83 in the current quarter.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 63.78%, in the last five days STMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $324.1 price level, adding 0.38% to its value on the day. Stamps.com Inc.’s shares saw a change of 64.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 58.87% in past 5-day. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) showed a performance of 68.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 772.75 Million shares which calculate 3.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $325.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.6% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $245 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $378. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +16.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.34% for stock’s latest value.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Stamps.com Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -5.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -37.49% while that of industry is 16.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -41.2% in the current quarter and calculating -55.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $191.95 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $191.71 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $153.3 Million and $193.92 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.2% while estimating it to be -1.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 107.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 181.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 362 institutions for Stamps.com Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at STMP for having 2.89 Million shares of worth $575.83 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 15.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.01 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $400.23 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1232988 shares of worth $231.41 Million or 6.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 491.06 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $97.97 Million in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.