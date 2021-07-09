SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Jumped 33.6% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw 18,443,672 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.62 trading at -$0.32 or -1.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.29 Billion. That closing price of SOFI’s stock is at a discount of -70.04% from its 52-week high price of $28.26 and is indicating a premium of 29% from its 52-week low price of $11.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 27.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.89%, in the last five days SOFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $19.24- price level, adding 13.62% to its value on the day. SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.3% in past 5-day. SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) showed a performance of -30.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.28 Million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +80.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 50.42% for stock’s current value.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $231Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $260.25 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%