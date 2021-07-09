Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Down Almost -12.55% in 1 Month, But Long Term Looking Good

In last trading session, Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw 2,142,616 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.13 trading at $0.22 or 3.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $48.31 Million. That closing price of TYHT’s stock is at a discount of -216.48% from its 52-week high price of $19.4 and is indicating a premium of 65.74% from its 52-week low price of $2.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 159.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 484.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Shineco, Inc. (TYHT), Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.72%, in the last five days TYHT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 08 when the stock touched $7.13-1 price level, adding 14.03% to its value on the day. Shineco, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 100.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.01% in past 5-day. Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) showed a performance of -12.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.02 Million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -804.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Shineco, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TYHT for having 146.71 Thousand shares of worth $600.06 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 16.96 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69.36 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4633 shares of worth $51.61 Thousand or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 551 shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.25 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.