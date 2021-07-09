ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Drops -16.1% in a week: What’s Hurting the Stock?

In last trading session, ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw 1,950,016 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.98 trading at -$0.09 or -4.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.01 Million. That closing price of PIXY’s stock is at a discount of -214.14% from its 52-week high price of $6.22 and is indicating a premium of 5.3% from its 52-week low price of $1.875. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY), Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.35%, in the last five days PIXY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $2.5122 price level, adding 21.18% to its value on the day. ShiftPixy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.1% in past 5-day. ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) showed a performance of -32.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 441.81 Million shares which calculate 129.56 days to cover the short interests.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20 institutions for ShiftPixy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PIXY for having 220.52 Thousand shares of worth $507.2 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 160.45 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $369.03 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 114467 shares of worth $263.27 Thousand or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 106.06 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $243.93 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.