Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) up 33.05% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) saw 6,015,906 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.77 trading at $3.41 or 27.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.1 Million. That most recent trading price of SQBG’s stock is at a discount of -156.75% from its 52-week high price of $40.49 and is indicating a premium of 73.75% from its 52-week low price of $4.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 27.59%, in the last five days SQBG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $28.00- price level, adding 42.41% to its value on the day. Sequential Brands Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 94.28% in past 5-day. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) showed a performance of 33.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 116.52 Million shares which calculate 83.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -23.91% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump -23.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.91% for stock’s latest value.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.64% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -152.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22 institutions for Sequential Brands Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC is the top institutional holder at SQBG for having 60.19 Thousand shares of worth $1.38 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 46.89 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.07 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 33767 shares of worth $844.18 Thousand or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.52 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $492.42 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.3% of company’s stock.