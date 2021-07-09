Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) down -42.72% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) saw 1,941,899 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.21 trading at $0.42 or 11.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.42 Million. That closing price of RMED’s stock is at a discount of -185.04% from its 52-week high price of $12 and is indicating a premium of 32.3% from its 52-week low price of $2.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.08%, in the last five days RMED remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $5.24-1 price level, adding 19.66% to its value on the day. Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.66% in past 5-day. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) showed a performance of -42.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 532.66 Million shares which calculate 95.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 493.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +493.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 493.82% for stock’s current value.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $990Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.22 Million in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22 institutions for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP is the top institutional holder at RMED for having 317.58 Thousand shares of worth $1.48 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 155.5 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $724.64 Thousand.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 146562 shares of worth $682.98 Thousand or 0.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.2 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $177.99 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.