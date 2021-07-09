Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) investors to reap big returns again

In last trading session, Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw 15,969,025 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.5 trading at $2.71 or 71.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.19 Million. That closing price of NVFY’s stock is at a discount of -15.23% from its 52-week high price of $7.49 and is indicating a premium of 77.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 147.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 56.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY), Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 71.5%, in the last five days NVFY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 08 when the stock touched $6.66-2 price level, adding 2.4% to its value on the day. Nova LifeStyle, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 173.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 107.01% in past 5-day. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) showed a performance of 110.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.83 Million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -314.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Nova LifeStyle, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at NVFY for having 134.37 Thousand shares of worth $435.35 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 42.07 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $136.31 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 42072 shares of worth $136.31 Thousand or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.91 Thousand shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $51.63 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.