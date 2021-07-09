New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) share price rebounds 2.4% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In last trading session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw 78,720,842 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.25 trading at -$0.68 or -9.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.22 Billion. That closing price of EDU’s stock is at a discount of -219.52% from its 52-week high price of $19.97 and is indicating a premium of 2.4% from its 52-week low price of $6.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 29.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 26 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -9.81%, in the last five days EDU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $8.30-2 price level, adding 24.7% to its value on the day. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.69% in past 5-day. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) showed a performance of -26.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74.24 Million shares which calculate 2.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 159.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.55. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +276.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 37.6% for stock’s current value.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -63.7% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.67% while that of industry is 27.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.3% in the current quarter and calculating 36.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.13 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.42 Billion in the next quarter that will end on August 01, 2021. Company posted $798.47 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 41.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.79%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 793 institutions for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EDU for having 83.84 Million shares of worth $1.17 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Davis Selected Advisers, LP, which was holding about 70.54 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $987.51 Million.

On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 28768592 shares of worth $439.01 Million or 1.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.43 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $325.5 Million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.