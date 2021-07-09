Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Climbs 98.2% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $0.57?

In last trading session, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw 23,207,636 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at -$0.02 or -2.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $483.91 Million. That closing price of NAKD’s stock is at a discount of -496.49% from its 52-week high price of $3.4 and is indicating a premium of 88.4% from its 52-week low price of $0.0661. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 94.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.46%, in the last five days NAKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $0.645 price level, adding 10.98% to its value on the day. Naked Brand Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 199.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.96% in past 5-day. Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) showed a performance of -26.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.88 Million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53 institutions for Naked Brand Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at NAKD for having 331.8 Thousand shares of worth $237.24 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 252.3 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $180.4 Thousand.