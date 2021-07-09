Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) investors to reap big returns again

In recent trading session, Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw 848,353 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.74 trading at $0.21 or 13.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $43.21 Million. That most recent trading price of MTC’s stock is at a discount of -241.38% from its 52-week high price of $5.94 and is indicating a premium of 60.34% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 306.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.73%, in the last five days MTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $1.87 price level, adding 6.42% to its value on the day. Mmtec, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.8% in past 5-day. Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) showed a performance of -1.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 75.5 Million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Mmtec, Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -39.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Mmtec, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at MTC for having 1.35 Million shares of worth $3.46 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, which was holding about 138.3 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $354.04 Thousand.