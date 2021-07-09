Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) investors to reap big returns again

In last trading session, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw 9,098,713 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.87 trading at -$0.17 or -8.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $594.37 Million. That closing price of LKCO’s stock is at a discount of -106.42% from its 52-week high price of $3.86 and is indicating a premium of 80.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO), Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -8.33%, in the last five days LKCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $2.5 price level, adding 25.2% to its value on the day. Luokung Technology Corp.’s shares saw a change of 175% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.09% in past 5-day. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) showed a performance of 16.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.93 Million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Luokung Technology Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sicart Associates LLC is the top institutional holder at LKCO for having 3.65 Million shares of worth $4.74 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 328.58 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $427.16 Thousand.