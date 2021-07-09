Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) 20.55% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $11.19-?

In last trading session, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw 4,434,522 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.89 trading at $0.33 or 3.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.57 Billion. That closing price of RIDE’s stock is at a discount of -257.71% from its 52-week high price of $31.8 and is indicating a premium of 24.75% from its 52-week low price of $6.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.46 in the current quarter.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.86%, in the last five days RIDE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $11.19- price level, adding 20.55% to its value on the day. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s shares saw a change of -55.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.62% in past 5-day. Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) showed a performance of -20.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.07 Million shares which calculate 2.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.14 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -8.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +124.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -88.75% for stock’s current value.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -96.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 180 institutions for Lordstown Motors Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RIDE for having 8.39 Million shares of worth $98.8 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.6 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.13 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2936980 shares of worth $29.08 Million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.82 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $33.14 Million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.