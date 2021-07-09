Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) investors to reap big returns again

In recent trading session, Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw 594,680 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.15 trading at $0.22 or 5.6% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $47.29 Million. That most recent trading price of JUPW’s stock is at a discount of -113.98% from its 52-week high price of $8.88 and is indicating a premium of 13.25% from its 52-week low price of $3.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 115.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 130.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.6%, in the last five days JUPW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $4.50-7 price level, adding 7.78% to its value on the day. Jupiter Wellness, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.16% in past 5-day. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) showed a performance of -9.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 169.66 Million shares which calculate 1.3 days to cover the short interests.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -626% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for Jupiter Wellness, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co is the top institutional holder at JUPW for having 1.99 Million shares of worth $9.43 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 17.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is M Holdings Securities, Inc., which was holding about 50.16 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $237.73 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12361 shares of worth $57.6 Thousand or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.9 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $32.71 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.