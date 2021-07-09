Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Crashes -11.7% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $31.69?

In recent trading session, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) saw 777,726 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.69 trading at $0.68 or 2.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.86 Billion. That most recent trading price of JEF’s stock is at a discount of -10.38% from its 52-week high price of $34.98 and is indicating a premium of 52.32% from its 52-week low price of $15.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.71 in the current quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.19%, in the last five days JEF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $33.85- price level, adding 6.34% to its value on the day. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 28.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.31% in past 5-day. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) showed a performance of -0.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.5 Million shares which calculate 4.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.64% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +26.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 23.07% for stock’s latest value.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +17.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.34% while that of industry is 17.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -33.6% in the current quarter and calculating -36.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.39 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.39 Billion in the next quarter that will end on November 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

JEF Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 21 and September 27, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.97%, the share has a forward dividend of 1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.03%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.97% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 586 institutions for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at JEF for having 22.61 Million shares of worth $680.69 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 9.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 18.41 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $554.08 Million.

On the other hand, FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5858352 shares of worth $176.34 Million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.53 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $177.54 Million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.