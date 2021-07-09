Is Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), -14.56% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) saw 896,824 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1. Company’s recent per share price level of $135.24 trading at $1.47 or 1.1% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.27 Billion. That most recent trading price of XLNX’s stock is at a discount of -14.56% from its 52-week high price of $154.93 and is indicating a premium of 28.98% from its 52-week low price of $96.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 17 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.77 in the current quarter.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.1%, in the last five days XLNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $145.55 price level, adding 7.08% to its value on the day. Xilinx, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.63% in past 5-day. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) showed a performance of 7.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.53 Million shares which calculate 4.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $136.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $110 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $153. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +13.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.66% for stock’s latest value.

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Xilinx, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -5.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.94% while that of industry is 14.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 102.6% in the current quarter and calculating 3.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $856.69 Million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $880.1 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $726.67 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.9%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9%

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.03% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1145 institutions for Xilinx, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at XLNX for having 26.53 Million shares of worth $3.29 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 10.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 21.61 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.68 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6918070 shares of worth $857.15 Million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.51 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $682.46 Million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.