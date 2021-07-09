Is Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Expensive At $9? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw 58,491,572 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9 trading at $1.45 or 19.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $340.38 Million. That closing price of UONE’s stock is at a discount of -168.44% from its 52-week high price of $24.16 and is indicating a premium of 64.11% from its 52-week low price of $3.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Urban One, Inc. (UONE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 19.21%, in the last five days UONE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 08 when the stock touched $11.12- price level, adding 19.06% to its value on the day. Urban One, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 113.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.81% in past 5-day. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) showed a performance of -51.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 565.39 Million shares which calculate 102.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -33.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -33.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.33% for stock’s current value.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25 institutions for Urban One, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UONE for having 109.74 Thousand shares of worth $591.47 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 99.24 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $534.91 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 96713 shares of worth $521.28 Thousand or 1.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29.1 Thousand shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $149.86 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.