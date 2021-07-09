Is Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB), -82.74% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) saw 1,048,752 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.79 trading at $0.02 or 0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $489.14 Million. That closing price of THCB’s stock is at a discount of -82.74% from its 52-week high price of $25.2 and is indicating a premium of 26.9% from its 52-week low price of $10.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 866.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 954.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB), Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.15%, in the last five days THCB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $15.25- price level, adding 9.57% to its value on the day. Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -19.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.17% in past 5-day. Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) showed a performance of -2.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.56 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53 institutions for Tuscan Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC is the top institutional holder at THCB for having 766.86 Thousand shares of worth $9.43 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alpine Global Management, LLC, which was holding about 622.39 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.66 Million.

On the other hand, Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 66000 shares of worth $811.8 Thousand or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.76 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $230.69 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.