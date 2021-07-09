Is Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA), -60.5% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) saw 4,656,650 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.95 trading at -$1.73 or -4.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.03 Billion. That closing price of NOVA’s stock is at a discount of -60.5% from its 52-week high price of $57.7 and is indicating a premium of 51.32% from its 52-week low price of $17.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.59%, in the last five days NOVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jul 07 when the stock touched $41.73- price level, adding 13.85% to its value on the day. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.54% in past 5-day. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) showed a performance of 17.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.45 Million shares which calculate 2.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +80.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 27.96% for stock’s current value.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sunnova Energy International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -28.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 61.32% while that of industry is 8.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.2% in the current quarter and calculating 83.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.17 Million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $65.03 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 347 institutions for Sunnova Energy International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ECP ControlCo, LLC is the top institutional holder at NOVA for having 16.91 Million shares of worth $690.33 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 15.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 12.67 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $517.33 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2237204 shares of worth $65.33 Million or 2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.14 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $87.21 Million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.