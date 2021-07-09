Is Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Expensive At $4.95? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) saw 1,157,868 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.95 trading at -$0.36 or -6.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.46 Million. That closing price of CUEN’s stock is at a discount of -110.91% from its 52-week high price of $10.44 and is indicating a premium of 58.89% from its 52-week low price of $2.035. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cuentas Inc. (CUEN), Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -101.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Cuentas Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at CUEN for having 25.75 Thousand shares of worth $88.07 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 13.52 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.22 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 48265 shares of worth $146.24 Thousand or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.1 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.76 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.