Is CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expensive At $1.45? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) saw 1,104,343 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.45 trading at $0.07 or 5.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $88.98 Million. That most recent trading price of CWBR’s stock is at a discount of -53.1% from its 52-week high price of $2.22 and is indicating a premium of 41.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 763.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 521.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CohBar, Inc. (CWBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.07%, in the last five days CWBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 7.66% to its value on the day. CohBar, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.71% in past 5-day. CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) showed a performance of 3.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.98 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 320.69% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +589.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 106.9% for stock’s latest value.

CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70 institutions for CohBar, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CWBR for having 1.42 Million shares of worth $1.93 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.36 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.85 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 607943 shares of worth $826.8 Thousand or 0.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 528.84 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $719.22 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.