Is Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Expensive At $9.36? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw 30,389,512 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.36 trading at -$0.36 or -3.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.82 Billion. That closing price of CLOV’s stock is at a discount of -208.23% from its 52-week high price of $28.85 and is indicating a premium of 32.59% from its 52-week low price of $6.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 45.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 60.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.7%, in the last five days CLOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $13.25- price level, adding 29.36% to its value on the day. Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s shares saw a change of -44.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.73% in past 5-day. Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) showed a performance of -57.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41.4 Million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +6.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.85% for stock’s current value.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $207.07 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $206.33 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 140.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 160 institutions for Clover Health Investments, Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at CLOV for having 96.33 Million shares of worth $728.26 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 64.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 26.19 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $197.96 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10001915 shares of worth $75.61 Million or 6.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.59 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $64.92 Million in the company or a holder of 5.79% of company’s stock.