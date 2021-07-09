Is BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX), -92.71% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw 1,173,229 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.29 trading at $0.13 or 4.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $157.57 Million. That closing price of BLRX’s stock is at a discount of -92.71% from its 52-week high price of $6.34 and is indicating a premium of 57.45% from its 52-week low price of $1.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.11%, in the last five days BLRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $3.62-9 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. BioLineRx Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 30.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.08% in past 5-day. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) showed a performance of 15.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 319.08 Million shares which calculate 55.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 295.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +477.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 203.95% for stock’s current value.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37 institutions for BioLineRx Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sio Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BLRX for having 2.74 Million shares of worth $7.65 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 505.12 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.41 Million.