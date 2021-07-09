Is 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Expensive At $3.31? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) saw 7,554,683 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.31 trading at $0.14 or 4.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $341.32 Million. That closing price of GOED’s stock is at a discount of -436.25% from its 52-week high price of $17.75 and is indicating a premium of 46.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.42%, in the last five days GOED remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $4.02-1 price level, adding 17.66% to its value on the day. 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.03% in past 5-day. 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) showed a performance of 0.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.53 Million shares which calculate 0.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 262.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +262.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 262.54% for stock’s current value.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $122.9 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $127Million in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -252.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15 institutions for 1847 Goedeker Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company is the top institutional holder at GOED for having 19.13 Thousand shares of worth $166.43 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 14.54 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $126.51 Thousand.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9859 shares of worth $17.94 Thousand or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.6 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.92 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.