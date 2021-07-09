Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) share price rebounds 42.72% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In recent trading session, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) saw 1,188,999 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.38 trading at $0.76 or 1.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.58 Billion. That most recent trading price of IRM’s stock is at a discount of -9.13% from its 52-week high price of $47.34 and is indicating a premium of 42.72% from its 52-week low price of $24.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.35 in the current quarter.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.78%, in the last five days IRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $44.15- price level, adding 1.7% to its value on the day. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 47.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.83% in past 5-day. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) showed a performance of -7.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.57 Million shares which calculate 14.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.63 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -13.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $48. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +10.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -58.51% for stock’s latest value.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Iron Mountain Incorporated is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +47.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.03% while that of industry is 2.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 59.1% in the current quarter and calculating 19.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.09 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.11 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $933.06 Million and $997.16 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.3% while estimating it to be 11.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.7%

IRM Dividends

Iron Mountain Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 04 and August 09, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.85%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.47 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 7%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.83% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 887 institutions for Iron Mountain Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at IRM for having 48.62 Million shares of worth $1.8 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 16.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 32.67 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.21 Billion.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and Income Fund of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 18720000 shares of worth $692.83 Million or 6.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.7 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $506.85 Million in the company or a holder of 4.74% of company’s stock.