Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) down -17.85% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) saw 1,169,732 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.26 trading at -$0.09 or -1.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.74 Billion. That most recent trading price of INO’s stock is at a discount of -245.52% from its 52-week high price of $28.54 and is indicating a premium of 29.66% from its 52-week low price of $5.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.08%, in the last five days INO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $9.51-1 price level, adding 13.35% to its value on the day. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.9% in past 5-day. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) showed a performance of -17.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.74 Million shares which calculate 5.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.05% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +323.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.36% for stock’s latest value.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -10.6% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.93% while that of industry is 8.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 69.9% in the current quarter and calculating -309.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 432.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.21 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.3 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $267Million and $236Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 353.2% while estimating it to be 4688.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 295 institutions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at INO for having 17.52 Million shares of worth $162.54 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 8.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.49 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.62 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5848736 shares of worth $54.28 Million or 2.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.77 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $36.01 Million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.