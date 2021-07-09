INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Currently 20.68% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) saw 1,861,881 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.85 trading at $4.62 or 22.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $365.18 Million. That most recent trading price of INMB’s stock is at a discount of -20.68% from its 52-week high price of $29.99 and is indicating a premium of 75.05% from its 52-week low price of $6.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 188.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 188.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.86%, in the last five days INMB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $25.40- price level, adding 1.57% to its value on the day. INmune Bio, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 45.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.87% in past 5-day. INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) showed a performance of 59.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 795.02 Million shares which calculate 4.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.77% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $26 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +69.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4.63% for stock’s latest value.

INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that INmune Bio, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +4.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -46.53% while that of industry is 8.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -70% in the current quarter and calculating 11.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6445.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42 institutions for INmune Bio, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at INMB for having 313.22 Thousand shares of worth $3.72 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC, which was holding about 233.58 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.77 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 185350 shares of worth $3.19 Million or 1.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 52.33 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $901.11 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.