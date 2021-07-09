Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Projected to Grow by 188.66% Or More

In last trading session, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) saw 2,595,082 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.85 trading at -$0.34 or -6.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $691.19 Million. That closing price of HUT’s stock is at a discount of -168.04% from its 52-week high price of $13 and is indicating a premium of 87.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.585. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.55%, in the last five days HUT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $5.59-1 price level, adding 13.24% to its value on the day. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s shares saw a change of 76.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.23% in past 5-day. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) showed a performance of 23.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.24 Million shares which calculate 2.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 188.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +188.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 188.66% for stock’s current value.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for Hut 8 Mining Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors is the top institutional holder at HUT for having 19.71 Thousand shares of worth $149.29 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8456098 shares of worth $46.09 Million or 5.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 129.27 Thousand shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $526.12 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.