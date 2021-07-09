Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Climbs 292.6% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $0.41?

In last trading session, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw 9,234,601 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at $0 or -0.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $77.43 Million. That closing price of FAMI’s stock is at a discount of -502.44% from its 52-week high price of $2.47 and is indicating a premium of 26.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 36.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.37%, in the last five days FAMI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $0.458 price level, adding 10.81% to its value on the day. Farmmi, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.04% in past 5-day. Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) showed a performance of -31.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.19 Million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 292.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Farmmi, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at FAMI for having 375.2 Thousand shares of worth $408.97 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 90.12 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98.23 Thousand.