Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) 72.22% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) saw 8,197,281 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at -$0.07 or -6.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $869.3 Million. That closing price of DNN’s stock is at a discount of -67.59% from its 52-week high price of $1.81 and is indicating a premium of 72.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.09%, in the last five days DNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $1.27 price level, adding 14.96% to its value on the day. Denison Mines Corp.’s shares saw a change of 66.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.24% in past 5-day. Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) showed a performance of -22.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.03 Million shares which calculate 1.31 days to cover the short interests.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.84 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.22 Million in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 137 institutions for Denison Mines Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd is the top institutional holder at DNN for having 18.25 Million shares of worth $19.89 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 16.61 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.1 Million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 20388293 shares of worth $25.49 Million or 2.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.9 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.2 Million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.