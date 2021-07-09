Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) 13.59% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $10.52-?

In last trading session, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw 7,981,046 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.09 trading at $0.17 or 1.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.03 Billion. That closing price of CLNE’s stock is at a discount of -117.71% from its 52-week high price of $19.79 and is indicating a premium of 74.37% from its 52-week low price of $2.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.91%, in the last five days CLNE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $10.52- price level, adding 13.59% to its value on the day. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s shares saw a change of 15.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.44% in past 5-day. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) showed a performance of -8.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.24 Million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +1% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -350% while that of industry is 10.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating 200% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $74.96 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $83.19 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $59.85 Million and $70.89 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.2% while estimating it to be 17.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 49.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -149.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 285 institutions for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at CLNE for having 11.26 Million shares of worth $154.66 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.25 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $140.81 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7509631 shares of worth $59.48 Million or 3.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.65 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $50.08 Million in the company or a holder of 1.82% of company’s stock.