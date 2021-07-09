Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Jumps 9.55%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

For Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $116.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $73 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $190. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +79.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.13% for stock’s current value.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 170 institutions for Cassava Sciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SAVA for having 2.4 Million shares of worth $108.1 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.77 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.75 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1047822 shares of worth $47.1 Million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 764.84 Thousand shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $41.24 Million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.