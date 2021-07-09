Buy, Sell Or Hold NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) At $14.9?

In recent trading session, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw 1,720,479 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.9 trading at $0.72 or 5.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.82 Billion. That most recent trading price of NOV’s stock is at a discount of -20.94% from its 52-week high price of $18.02 and is indicating a premium of 48.32% from its 52-week low price of $7.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.95 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NOV Inc. (NOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.11%, in the last five days NOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $15.60- price level, adding 4.3% to its value on the day. NOV Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.57% in past 5-day. NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) showed a performance of -13.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.2 Million shares which calculate 3.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.56% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +47.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.17% for stock’s latest value.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NOV Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -5.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.56% while that of industry is 10.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -750% in the current quarter and calculating -400% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -7.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.38 Billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.47 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $1.5 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -7.9%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.9%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.36% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 581 institutions for NOV Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NOV for having 44.12 Million shares of worth $605.27 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 11.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pzena Investment Management Llc, which was holding about 39.52 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $542.24 Million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 23766567 shares of worth $294.23 Million or 6.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.97 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $150.46 Million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.