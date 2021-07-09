Buy, Sell Or Hold LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) At $2.32?

In last trading session, LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw 2,819,156 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.32 trading at $0.01 or 0.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $61.63 Million. That closing price of LPTH’s stock is at a discount of -134.91% from its 52-week high price of $5.45 and is indicating a premium of 15.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 488.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.43%, in the last five days LPTH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $2.59-1 price level, adding 10.42% to its value on the day. LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.66% in past 5-day. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) showed a performance of -28.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 849.58 Million shares which calculate 420.58 days to cover the short interests.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.35 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.71 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $9.11 Million and $8.97 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.7% while estimating it to be 8.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 130.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.98% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48 institutions for LightPath Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at LPTH for having 1.85 Million shares of worth $5.75 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.55 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.79 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 871749 shares of worth $2.7 Million or 3.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 789.78 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.45 Million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.