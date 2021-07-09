Buy, Sell Or Hold GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) At $5.2?

In last trading session, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) saw 2,046,382 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.2 trading at $0.29 or 5.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $263.19 Million. That closing price of GLOP’s stock is at a discount of -14.04% from its 52-week high price of $5.93 and is indicating a premium of 59.62% from its 52-week low price of $2.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.24 in the current quarter.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.91%, in the last five days GLOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $5.93-1 price level, adding 12.31% to its value on the day. GasLog Partners LP’s shares saw a change of 91.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.92% in past 5-day. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) showed a performance of 73.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 Million shares which calculate 1.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.63 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -30.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -23.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.31% for stock’s current value.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GasLog Partners LP is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +73.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.4% while that of industry is 11.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -36.8% in the current quarter and calculating 81.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -6.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $75.08 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $73.47 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $84.45 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -11.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 136.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -11.1%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GLOP Dividends

GasLog Partners LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 03 and August 09, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.05%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 16.36%.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53 institutions for GasLog Partners LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at GLOP for having 2.37 Million shares of worth $6.32 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 1.65 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.42 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1182985 shares of worth $3.69 Million or 2.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.18 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.69 Million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.