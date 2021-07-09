BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) investors to reap big returns again

In last trading session, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) saw 1,300,123 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.76 trading at -$0.44 or -8.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $78.35 Million. That closing price of BCTX’s stock is at a discount of -89.08% from its 52-week high price of $9 and is indicating a premium of 40.97% from its 52-week low price of $2.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX), Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -8.46%, in the last five days BCTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $5.38-1 price level, adding 11.52% to its value on the day. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s shares saw a change of 14.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.69% in past 5-day. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) showed a performance of -7.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.9 Million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BCTX for having 160.18 Thousand shares of worth $618.3 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmond Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 131.73 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $508.48 Thousand.