Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Drops -40.14% in a week: What’s Hurting the Stock?

In last trading session, Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw 17,826,093 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at -$0.07 or -7.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $105.79 Million. That closing price of BRQS’s stock is at a discount of -285.06% from its 52-week high price of $3.35 and is indicating a premium of 6.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 65.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.4%, in the last five days BRQS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 28.26% to its value on the day. Borqs Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -40.14% in past 5-day. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) showed a performance of -13.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.69 Million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1279.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1279.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1279.31% for stock’s current value.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.29 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $73.9 Million in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19 institutions for Borqs Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at BRQS for having 229.17 Thousand shares of worth $341.46 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 203.07 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $302.58 Thousand.