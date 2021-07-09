Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Drops -1.32% in a week: What’s Hurting the Stock?

In last trading session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw 1,398,590 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.89 trading at -$0.23 or -5.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $588.11 Million. That closing price of BITF’s stock is at a discount of -157.07% from its 52-week high price of $10 and is indicating a premium of 94.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.214. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.62 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.62. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +70.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 70.18% for stock’s current value.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7595307 shares of worth $40.63 Million or 4.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 175.24 Thousand shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $745.64 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.