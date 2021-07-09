Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) Crashes 0% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $6.03?

In recent trading session, Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) saw 683,181 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.03 trading at $0.05 or 0.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.18 Billion. That most recent trading price of BSMX’s stock is at a discount of -10.61% from its 52-week high price of $6.67 and is indicating a premium of 52.57% from its 52-week low price of $2.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 237.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 560.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.92%, in the last five days BSMX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $6.30-4 price level, adding 4.29% to its value on the day. Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR’s shares saw a change of 17.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.83% in past 5-day. Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) showed a performance of -4.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 169.66 Million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.82% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +49.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 24.38% for stock’s latest value.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.13 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.17 Billion in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021. Company posted $1.09 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.55% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.2%

BSMX Dividends

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.77%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.11 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84 institutions for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Banco Santander, S.A. is the top institutional holder at BSMX for having 95.01 Million shares of worth $522.56 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 14.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., which was holding about 16.55 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $91.04 Million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Templeton Developing Markets Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8042900 shares of worth $38.12 Million or 1.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.73 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $20.5 Million in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.