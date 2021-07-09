Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Has Recovered 22.24% So Far, But Another 64% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

For Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 127.52% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +180% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 20% for stock’s latest value.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -5.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.38% while that of industry is 15.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.4% in the current quarter and calculating 81.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 142.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20Million in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021. Company posted $30Million and $31Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.3% while estimating it to be -35.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%