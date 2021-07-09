Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Currently 67.27% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) saw 1,742,930 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.56 trading at -$0.25 or -4.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.78 Million. That closing price of AUUD’s stock is at a discount of -67.27% from its 52-week high price of $9.3 and is indicating a premium of 60.25% from its 52-week low price of $2.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Auddia Inc. (AUUD), Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for Auddia Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. National Asset Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AUUD for having 20Thousand shares of worth $62.6 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.