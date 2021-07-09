AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) up 2.64% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw 1,613,661 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.46 trading at -$0.1 or -0.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $644.55 Million. That closing price of ASTS’s stock is at a discount of -103.61% from its 52-week high price of $25.37 and is indicating a premium of 44.14% from its 52-week low price of $6.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.8%, in the last five days ASTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $14.29- price level, adding 12.81% to its value on the day. AST SpaceMobile, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.71% in past 5-day. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) showed a performance of 2.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.87 Million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 180.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +180.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 180.9% for stock’s current value.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -923.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%