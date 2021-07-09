Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) down -22.78% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

For Arrival (ARVL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +137.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 60.26% for stock’s latest value.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 76.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.96% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76 institutions for Arrival that are currently holding shares of the company. Madden Securities Corp is the top institutional holder at ARVL for having 90.16 Thousand shares of worth $1.45 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, which was holding about 74.32 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.19 Million.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6386585 shares of worth $102.57 Million or 1.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.82 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $77.41 Million in the company or a holder of 0.8% of company’s stock.