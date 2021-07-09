Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) up 49.88% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

For Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $150 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $150 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $150. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +35.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 35.28% for stock’s current value.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -498.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39 institutions for Annovis Bio, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ANVS for having 193.37 Thousand shares of worth $5.39 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 147Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.1 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 88131 shares of worth $2.46 Million or 1.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53.11 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.48 Million in the company or a holder of 0.76% of company’s stock.