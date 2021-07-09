Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Up Almost 40.28% in 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw 16,283,486 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.02 trading at $0.44 or 27.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $70.16 Million. That closing price of ATHE’s stock is at a discount of -154.95% from its 52-week high price of $5.15 and is indicating a premium of 46.04% from its 52-week low price of $1.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 47.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 27.85%, in the last five days ATHE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $2.75-2 price level, adding 26.55% to its value on the day. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares saw a change of 50.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 55.38% in past 5-day. Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) showed a performance of 40.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 638.4 Million shares which calculate 104.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +98.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 98.02% for stock’s current value.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for Alterity Therapeutics Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at ATHE for having 627.91 Thousand shares of worth $904.19 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 224.69 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $323.55 Thousand.

On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 103982 shares of worth $149.73 Thousand or 0.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.13 Thousand shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $17.59 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.