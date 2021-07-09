Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) 6.04% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $219.5?

In recent trading session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) saw 10,521,625 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $205.91 trading at $6.06 or 3.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $558.99 Billion. That most recent trading price of BABA’s stock is at a discount of -55.08% from its 52-week high price of $319.32 and is indicating a premium of 2.14% from its 52-week low price of $201.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 57 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 48 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.25 in the current quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.03%, in the last five days BABA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $219.5 price level, adding 6.04% to its value on the day. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -11.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.04% in past 5-day. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) showed a performance of -3.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.52 Million shares which calculate 2.91 days to cover the short interests.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alibaba Group Holding Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -12.2% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.68% while that of industry is 16.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1.8% in the current quarter and calculating -17.6% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.5 Billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.52 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.69%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2771 institutions for Alibaba Group Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BABA for having 83.86 Million shares of worth $19.01 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 50.95 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.55 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 23809722 shares of worth $6.04 Billion or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.6 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.99 Billion in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.