After A -77.99% Fall This Year Is 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) saw 1,488,508 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.82 trading at $0.05 or 1.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $543.84 Million. That closing price of YQ’s stock is at a discount of -748.58% from its 52-week high price of $23.93 and is indicating a premium of 10.99% from its 52-week low price of $2.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.81%, in the last five days YQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $3.62-2 price level, adding 22.1% to its value on the day. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.74% in past 5-day. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) showed a performance of -32.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.43 Million shares which calculate 2.66 days to cover the short interests.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $99.66 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $111.65 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -167.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.15%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36 institutions for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the top institutional holder at YQ for having 6.02 Million shares of worth $43.01 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 779.15 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.56 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

On the other hand, BlackRock International Impact Fund and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 67068 shares of worth $440.64 Thousand or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.71 Thousand shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $149.24 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.